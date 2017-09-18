Maritime exercise ensures Guam's port stays safe

They are the front lines when it comes to securing our island's borders, and in order to validate the existing port of Guam security plan, assistant port police chief and maritime security committee co-chair Chris Roberto said a week-long maritime exercise was held in collaboration with the US Navy last week.

"We have grown over the years, our capabilities at the port to receive commerce and send out transshipments have increased tenfold, and so the port police is now stepping up to the plate in providing the additional level of law enforcement presence and security so our commerce and whatever it is that our island residents receive are safe and secure," Roberto said.

He says the area denial training exercise is essential to security preparedness and he hopes to begin holding these exercises quarterly.