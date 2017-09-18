Firing range has environmental affects extending beyond the land

The proposed firing range at Ritidian-Litekyan won't just affect the lands they're going to sit on...but the waters out below the cliffline, as well. Today, KUAM took a boat trip out by those waters to the issue first hand.

"This is pretty scary, most of the time I'm in this zone when I'm fishing and a stray bullet could just fly out of nowhere. I'll still fish but it's just another dangerous part of fishing on Guam, I suppose," said Dr. Jason Biggs. Biggs, a biology professor at the University of Guam, is also an advocate for traditional fishery knowledge and practice and deeply concerned about the island's marine systems and eco-habitats. He along with Senator Wil Castro and several local fishermen, took us to the northern tip of the island to give us an in depth look at the military's proposed firing range and how it will affect accessibility off of Guam's waters.

Areas familiar to local fishermen: Rota Banks, 45 Degrees, Tarague, and the NOAA Wave Buoys are all located in areas accessible by passing through and around the proposed firing range's potentially limited access.

Local Fisherman Felix Reyes expressed his disappointment, saying, "We've been doing this for a long, long, long, long time it's just unfortunate that the planned firing range is over there and although I'31m sure they'll try to mitigate any issues of bullets flying over the burm, would you drive your boat underneath when they're firing? I wouldn't that's the scary part."

The proposed live firing range has an area of live fire that extends out over the waters and the maximum range for the kill zone of a 0.50-caliber bullet is approximately 5 miles out from the shore and 3 miles wide - 15 square miles and 9,600 acres of ocean expanse. It's prime area for local fishermen trying to get a catch, but with the firing range in place - accessibility to these waters will once again be limited.

Dr. Biggs says this also compromises the area from an environmental standpoint. He says we may see the affects of lead in generations to come. "With the amount of lead is put out here, I don't know how many munitions or what types they plan on using here. But I know we have no idea what depleted uranium does with the heavier rounds and lead we know is a really bad thing for environmental concerns."

Island residents have not been quiet about the Litekyan area - with multiple protests in opposition to the firing range, being held throughout the last several weeks even meeting with. But the protests haven't stopped the Navy's recent award of a $78 million contract to Black Construction to build the facility on 7 acres of pristine land.

Senator Castro, who organized the boat trip, says one cannot understand the impact, unless they've actually been out here. "It's going to be the power of science and the power of context that really brings it home even for the united states when discussing issues before this great Chamorro nation," expressed the policymaker.