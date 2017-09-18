Tiyan charter school resumes classes

It's back to class for hundreds of middle and high school students at the Guahan Academy Charter School after the new facility in Tiyan was cleared to open over the weekend.

With thirteen lost instructional days, the Guahan Academy Charter School middle and high school campus finally re-opened Monday morning. This after the school was shut down by the Department of Public works 2 weeks ago for operating the school's first day of classes without an occupancy permit in place.

Parents Arnold Morato and Leonard Torre could be seen waiting in line to pick up their children Monday afternoon. "I'm kind of disappointed that it's taken so long, but I am happy because I do like the school. They focus more on the kids because of less students, so I'm pretty happy," Morato said.

"I'm glad that its open," Torre added.

But while many parents are elated that classes are finally back in session, for parent Vicki Miyazato, it's too little too late. She decided to withdraw her 15-year-old daughter today due to concerns with the school's delayed opening. The family had moved to Guam earlier this year after more than a decade in the states in order for their daughter to attend high school, with Guahan Academy the only school that would accept her credits.

She said, "She wanted to immerse herself in being here in Guam, and learning our culture, and going to school, and this is a really big thing: it's really a big disappointment for her."

As for any remaining issues at the school, DPW building inspection and permits administrator Joseph Guevara confirmed the school now has a partial occupancy permit following an inspection Sunday afternoon. The max capacity for the school was capped at 362 students. However, Guevara noted that a second portion of the Tiyan campus has yet to receive an occupancy permit and may do so at a later date.

As for make-up days, the school has identified at least 9 make up days for the 13 instructional days lost.