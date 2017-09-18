KFC opens remodeled Mangilao restaurant - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

KFC opens remodeled Mangilao restaurant

Your favorite finger lickin' good chicken's now more accessible to you. This morning a ribbon cutting and blessing ceremony was held for the newly renovated KFC in Mangilao. The central location offers a more modernized look for customers.

KFC has 7 locations all over the island, Anigua, Dededo, GPO, Micronesia Mall, Tamuning, Yigo and Mangilao.

