Guamanians set lanterns out to sea to honor deceased

In a moving and beautiful tribute to their deceased loved ones. Hundred of floating lanterns were placed in the water on Saturday night as part of an event hosted by the Guam Nikkei Association. The group hosted its annual Lantern Floating ceremony at the Governor's Joseph Flores Memorial Beach Park in Tumon.

The ceremony is a symbolic event meant to give respect and honor loved one that have passed on in the spirit of love, harmony, understanding and inafa'maolek.