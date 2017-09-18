Man jailed for importing over $10,000 of meth

The 27 grams of crystal meth originated from Las Vegas, Nevada. 30 year old Eli Quintanilla is being held on a $50,000 cash bail after appearing before a Superior Court judge over the weekend.

He is charged with importation of a schedule II controlled substance, conspiracy to import and posses the drug, and attempted possession with the intent to deliver.

We told you about the Agat man's arrest after police intercepted a suspicious package mailed to the Garden Villa hotel in Tumon last week.

Court documents state hotel staff received the item after he checked out of the hotel. It was partially torn, and staff could see its contents wrapped in duct tape.

They called police and a drug detector dog was used to sniff it out.

Inside was the drug ICE, street valued at more than $10,000.

Quintanilla was picked up a hotel nearby.

He also has a pending 2015 drug case, and is additionally charged with a special allegation for committing a felony while on pre-trial release.

He is scheduled to return to court on September 20th.