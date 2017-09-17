Delta discontinuing Guam service

Delta Airlines confirms it will be pulling out of the Guam market effective January 8, 2018. In a news release, the airline says it is discontinuing service because "the demand has not been strong enough to sustain the route." The Guam Visitors Bureau recently announced some 7500 cancellations from Japan, mostly by Tour Package customers.

GVB blames ongoing threats of a missile attack by North Korea as a factor. However, the Japan market was already experiencing a slow, but steady downturn in recent years. In April, the number of Korean arrivals surpassed the once-dominant Japanese for the first time ever.

Delta merged with Northwest airlines in 2008. The combined entity has been serving the Japan-Guam route for more than 20 years.