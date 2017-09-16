Contraband reported at Erica's House

Guam police's Mandana Drug Task Force responded to a report of contraband at Erica's house in Tiyan Saturday morning.

It happened around 11:55 am today. GPD spokesperson officer AJ Balajadia says officers responded after a package that was wrapped with duct tape was found outside the passenger side of a Department of Corrections transport van. He says the transport van was at Erica's House because they transported a prisoner who was visiting his children per court order.

Task Force officers confiscated two cell phones and tobacco.

This case remains under investigation.