Senators reject Calvo's budget veto

The legislature has rejected the Governor's veto of the Fiscal Year 2018 budget in an 11-to-4 voted override. Senators Telena Nelson, Frank Aguon Jr., Mike San Nicolas, and Wil Castro voted against the override.

Governor Eddie Calvo issued a statement shortly after today's session saying, "I cannot hide my deep disappointment in the senators’ decision, but we’re now past how I feel about this, and it's time to move forward." Calvo added, “The Legislature has spoken, and it’s my duty to respect and carry out the law. This Administration will continue to fight the good fight. We will work to make sure our people are taken care of, even if the budget makes it harder to do so."

Speaker BJ Cruz and the administration have been in an ongoing war of words over the last several days since the governor's veto on Monday.

Today and prior to the vote Cruz asked for his support. Senator Jim Espaldon spoke prior to the vote and said that they have paid much attention to the budget and the substituted version saying he realizes it was much conservative over the governor's request, but that it is the responsibility of lawmakers to ensure we live within our means.

Senator Mike San Nicolas says while he voted no against the override, he still is not in support of this budget.