Senators reject Calvo's budget veto

The legislature has rejected the Governor's veto of the Fiscal Year 2018 budget in an 11-to-4 voted override. Senators Telena Nelson, Frank Aguon Jr., Mike San Nicolas, and Wil Castro voted against the override.More >>
Helping those thousands of miles away the Lt. Governor's office leading a boot drive alongside other government agencies today.More >>
Lawmakers are expected to discuss the recently vetoed Fiscal Year 2018 budget for the Saturday session.More >>
A third allegation has surfaced against former Capuchin brother and Department of Education teacher, Vernon T. Kamiaz. 48-year-old "R.I.C." alleges he was sexually molested by Kamiaz twice when he was around 14 years old.More >>
This Judiciary of Guam will be celebrating Constitution Week from September 17-23. It's an event that commemorates the adoption of the US Constitution. A proclamation signing was held this afternoon at the Guam Judicial Center atrium.More >>
Four perpetrators were caught on camera burglarizing Machananao Elementary School over the weekend. Department of Education deputy Superintendent Erika Cruz said the burglars attempted to enter seven classrooms, damaging doors and eventually entering four.More >>
The man charged in a 2015 crowbar killing pleads guilty to manslaughter as a first degree felony. Redson Tommey had been binge drinking with 45-year-old Toskachu Abbat when the men got into an argument.More >>
A former cop will serve six months jail time for failing to turn his wife over to authorities. Manuel Perez and his wife Renee were arrested earlier this year after a raid of their Chalan Pago home uncovered small bags of the drug "ICE" and drug paraphernalia.More >>
Guam Homeland Security says a ballistic missile launch by North Korea this morning has no immediate threat to Guam or the Marianas and no action is required at this time.More >>
