Boot drive held for Hurricane Harvey victims

Helping those thousands of miles away the Lt. Governor's office leading a boot drive alongside other government agencies today.

The effort all to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Lt. Governor Ray Tenorio stating - "The people of Guam are no strangers to the devastation of storms." He asked for everyone to do what they can to support our brothers and sisters in Texas, as they work to rebuild.

