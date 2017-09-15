Irate parents sound off at charter school's PTO meeting

Outraged parents interrupted a Guahan Academy Charter School parent teacher organization meeting on Thursday with unanswered questions about the future of the Tiyan school. But, what does this mean for classes come Monday?

A shouting match erupted half way through the first PTO meeting of the year, with one parent, Vicki Miyazato, proclaiming, "I didn't come here for fundraising, or raffle, or freaking picking the damn president - I'm here to find out what the hell is going on for my daughter!" Another parent stated, "Our kids are the only kids out of school right now. Our kids are falling behind. Why? Because you knew you didn't have the proper documents on hand to open the campus."

How do you rate the leadership at Guahan Academy Charter School? — KUAM News (@kuamnews) September 13, 2017

Other criticism included: "I want to know where's the chairman, Ms. Ovalles? I want to know where the rest of the board is" and "Your staff members said to come here to concern these issues, so are you going to address our concerns."

Elementary school principal Mary Mafnas told parents, their concerns should instead be brought up with the school board, with a preschool teacher admonishing parents for yelling in front of the children. At issue is the late start for middle and high students, with 13 lost instructional days and counting. The continual delays has parent Vicki Miyazato questioning the decision to move her 15-year-old daughter Hana to Guam this year for high school.

"She freaked out the other night, she's like, 'Mom, are you serious? No school again?'" she stated. "I wanted her to learn our culture, but what is she learning here? Nothing? She's not getting educated." Hana said, "It's really upsetting because I'm worried about if a college will even take me, if this is a legitimate school that I can go to and rely on to get the education I need, and if it's not that then I don't want to be here."

Miyazato expressed frustration with getting answers from school officials. Many parents questioned the leadership of the board of trustees. While parents were told to bring their concerns to board members, two members in attendance did not address the parents there.

Hana is disappointed at the late start, saying, "I want to get into a good school as soon as possible and it's upsetting, it really is."

Much to the relief of parents and students who have been waiting for classes to resume after opening for one day only, and without an occupancy permit, on September 15, the Guam Fire Department cleared the school on Friday afternoon. Public Health director James Gillan said the school was also given an conditional sanitary permit after the school installed the required water fountains and urinals.

However, the school will be unable to hold physical education classes.

We should add that in order to open the school must also receive an occupancy permit from the Department of Public Works. According the school's Facebook page, classes are still set to resume on Monday.