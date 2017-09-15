Third allegation filed against DOE teacher

A third allegation has surfaced against former Capuchin brother and Department of Education teacher, Vernon T. Kamiaz. 48-year-old "R.I.C." alleges he was sexually molested by Kamiaz twice when he was around 14 years old.

Kamiaz was assigned to the Agana Heights Parish where he supervised Youth Choir events and taught CCD classes.

According to court documents, R.I.C. alleges Kamiaz fondled, masturbated, and performed oral copulation on him.

One incident allegedly occurred in the boy's restroom behind the social hall.

The second incident is alleged to have occurred near the Cliff Hotel water tank while Kamiaz was dropping the boy home.

Though he's listed as a science teacher at Simon Sanchez High School, DOE previously stated they removed Kamiaz from the classroom.

DOE attorneys continue to review the situation, which is civil, not criminal in nature.