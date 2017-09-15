Guam Museum hosting exhibit on US Constitution, citizenship

This Judiciary of Guam will be celebrating Constitution Week from September 17-23. It's an event that commemorates the adoption of the US Constitution. A proclamation signing was held this afternoon at the Guam Judicial Center atrium.

Chief Judge Catherine Maraman is a strong advocate for Constitution Day and told KUAM News, "An effort to improve the awareness of civics education, the importance the constitution plays in our lives, we here at the judiciary make the effort to ask people to think about the bill of rights and the reason why we have the Magna Carta here is a lot of the underpinnings come from that document from England."

In observance of Constitution and Citizenship Day, which is Sunday, September 17, the public is invited to the Guam Museum lobby from 10am-5pm for a book reading of "We the Kids" by Chief Judge Francis Tydingco-Gatewood and US Magistrate Judge Joaquin Manibusan, Jr.

There is no fee.