Camera footage captures Machananao Elementary School burglars

Four perpetrators were caught on camera burglarizing Machananao Elementary School over the weekend. Department of Education deputy Superintendent Erika Cruz said the burglars attempted to enter seven classrooms, damaging doors and eventually entering four.

School supplies were stolen and the rooms were vandalized. Luckily, the school is outfitted with a security system as part of the Secure our Schools Act of 2013. "We're grateful that we have all of our schools with the exception of our lease back schools equipped with systems that will be able to deter burglars of our schools," she said.

Cruz said school officials discovered the break in on Saturday morning, and thanks to an emergency response effort, were able to repair the rooms before students returned to class on Monday.

The case has been forwarded to the Guam Police Department.