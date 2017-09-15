Indictment handed down for drug scheme accused

A Superior Court grand jury late Thursday handed down an indictment against a handful of Department of Corrections officers, inmates, and others involved in a scheme to smuggle contraband into the prison. While the investigations into the elaborate dealings are underway, court documents provide more details on the apparent inside job.

It's a case of corrupt Corrections officers, with more than a dozen now charged. Leading the pack, longtime DOC Lt. Jeffrey Limo, also head of the Internal Affairs division. Limo is among 13 individuals named in an indictment handed down late Thursday afternoon. Court documents list 51 charges against those accused.

Shawn Paul Johnson, Bruno Simmons, Roxanne Hocog, Jeff Limo, Frankie Rosalin, Fermin Maratita, Edward Crisistomo, Ronald Meno, Gerry Hocog, Paul Johnson, Rosalina Hocog, Jerome San Nicolas, and Liana Cabrera.

Charges vary from conspiracy to deliver a scheduled II controlled substance, conspiracy to promote major prison contraband, delivery of a scheduled II controlled substance, possession of a scheduled II controlled substance, giving bribes, receiving bribes, official misconduct, and destroying evidence.

Court documents state the dealings ran over a period of eight months starting back in December of last year through August 24th - that's when a shakedown of the prison resulted in positive findings of not only drugs and cellphones, but also proved officers were texting inmates in their jail cells.

Limo is alleged to have transferred inmates Johnson and Simmons from one part of the prison to another as well as arranged for them to receive visitors in exchange for "consideration."

Limo also allegedly corresponded with co-defendant Ronald Meno, who we should note is a DPW employee, related to such transfers of prisoners.

As head of the IA division, Limo often spoke with media on efforts to keep contraband out.

In an interview with KUAM last year he said, "There is a Public Law 33-08, which is the contraband reform act which was enacted in 2015. And we're going to stand by that. We're going to continue to work on that. And those who continue to violate this current law, they'll be prosecuted."

So far, DepCor officials confirm only Maratita resigned from the department. The employees charged have since been placed under house arrest.