Redson Tommey pleads guilty to manslaughter, gets five years

The man charged in a 2015 crowbar killing pleads guilty to manslaughter as a first degree felony. Redson Tommey had been binge drinking with 45-year-old Toskachu Abbat when the men got into an argument.

That's when Tommey used a crowbar to fatally hit Abbat in the legs and head.

In court on Friday, he apologized to the victim's family and to the people of Guam.

He will serve five years behind bars.