Young artist uses darker themes in CAHA exhibit

The light and the dark - 24-year-old Neill Frianeza Catangay allows his life and experiences to translate into his artwork. "I guess you can say they represent two sides of me, my love for the island because I grew up here and my love for all things dark," he shared.

Catangay is the Guam Council for the Arts and Humanities Agency's artist of the month for September. He's a visual artist, with paintings ranging from the flora and fauna of our island to very dark sinister themes, monsters and creatures. He told KUAM News, "When hiking the jungle I painted a latte stone, I hiked to Tanguisson Beach; you know, my aunties have lots of flowers in their gardens, so I'm just here to take reference. Guam has an interesting scenery and color palette and I thought why not paint that and present it to Guam in a way that I can."

He added, "I liked dark-themed work, whether it was about the masters or just personal things like that, so I started to portray it in my paintings so as I got better at doing regular stuff. My cultural stuff or island stuff I started getting better at my darker stuff."

Catangay already has several buyers, from Guam and the mainland - many of his pieces already marked sold. His work is displayed on his social media pages allowing for people around the world to view. The exhibit can be viewed at the CAHA Gallery in Hagatna, Monday through Friday until September 29.