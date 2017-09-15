Mother of woman claiming to be bomber shares story

What caused a woman to lash out at Customs agents at the airport last month? The incident happening while she allegedly made claims she was with North Korea. Her mother recently spoke with KUAM about the days prior to her daughter's arrest.

Images show a happy Yoshi Bermudas with family and friends - a stark difference from the jail photo released following her arrest at the Guam International Airport in late August. Mother Griselda Meza said, "When I saw her picture, I was very sad, because she looked very confused and tired. I think she was aggravated by the way they were talking to her and I think she was not ok. She didn't look ok to me."

Meza spoke with us over the phone about her daughter, saying this just isn't like her, noting, "She's very outgoing. She's very happy. She's very hard working and likes to study a lot. That's all she's been doing And she loves to travel." Meza says Yoshi seemed to be having a good time during her trip to Malaysia, adding, "She was going on about it and trying different foods."

But, she admits her daughter's mood towards the end of the trip changed. She recalled, "She was probably going through something I don't know what it is but she was going through something. I think she was depressed because I was talking to her a lot and lately she was depressed."

Last month, the Los Angeles woman was coming off a flight from Singapore. Customs officers inspected her. That's when she allegedly claimed she had a bomb in her baggage, and was a serial killer. She even claimed she was with North Korea and that North Korea should just bomb Guam. She even admitted to swallowing cocaine.

The 27-year-old is charged with terroristic conduct as a third-degree felony, and has since pleaded not guilty by reason of mental defect.

While her case makes its way through the local court, her mother leaves this message: "I just want her to know that I love her and waiting for her to come back and to be wise wherever she is. And for her to call me because I haven't heard from her in a while."

Bermudas is scheduled to be back in court on September 28 for a further proceedings hearing.