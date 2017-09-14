John Maxwell Team Global Youth Initiative teaches leadership

Half a million young people will be served this coming October through The John Maxwell Team Global Youth Initiative. The series of events is being held worldwide weeklong beginning Monday, October 9 through Sunday, October 15 in large cities and small villages internationally, including Guam.

The John Maxwell Team Global Youth Initiative is an international movement comprising hundreds of free community events with topics ranging from leadership development, to anti-bullying, self-esteem and more to help the youth in communities around the world thrive. Jennifer Senne, is a certified speaker, trainer, and coach for Guam and says the initiative was launched last April, and she said, "Our goal is to reach the youth in our community, teaching them that it's never too early to become a great leader now. As John Maxwell said, the youth of today are our leaders of tomorrow."

The mother of four says the goal is to reach out to youth twice a year- in April and October. "We try to reach 500,000 youth globally. John Maxwell team members all over the world are joining hands in doing that," she explained.

Throughout the event, Senne will be visiting different campuses discussing four main topics such as positive self-image and good character.

"Our youth need to know that they matter. Leadership starts within themselves and that they need to believe in themselves and that they are special and that they are valued," said Senne. "The third topic that we focus on is standing up and building others. So what that is about telling that that leaders don't bully and so we pick up others, we encourage others and show them that they are valued, as well."

So what made Senne get involved with such a cause? She says she believed in what Maxwell does, after all he is noted as a leadership guru. "He values the youth. The global youth initiative caught my attention because I always worked with the youth and I'm very passionate and I believe that every youth matters," she said.

If you are interested in having Senne speak at your school, you can contact Senne at: 988-3228 or visit: youthmax.com for more information.

"To the youth," she said, "I just want to let them know they are valued, that they matter, no matter who they are, they are valuable."