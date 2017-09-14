Bussing issue may be affecting student performance

Recent studies show that later start times are beneficial for student academic performance. However, Department of Education superintendent Jon Fernandez said while his agency has tried to implement later start times at local high schools in the past, bussing issues have been an obstacle, leaving many students heading to class before 7am.

"We need to know if it's a bussing limitation, just exactly how many new buses or drivers do we actually need to make it first, so we're not leading the issue by following the amount of busses out there, but we're leading with education first. So I think the task is to figure out what we're trying to accomplish, when we want our students to start, and working with the Department of Public Works to say how many busses do you need to get to the start times that are best for students."

Over the next year, Fernandez plans to work with the Guam Education Board, DPW, and stakeholders to determine ideal start times and what resources are needed to make those start times a reality.