Speaker summons Saturday session

Speaker BJ Cruz is calling his legislative colleagues into session tomorrow.

Lawmakers are expected to discuss the recently vetoed Fiscal Year 2018 budget for the Saturday session.

Since the veto announcement on Monday, Adelup and the Speaker's Office have gone in an all out war of words with both sides criticizing the other -- the administration claiming budget cuts detrimental to certain agencies and the speaker countering those claims.

Session is scheduled for 2:30pm tomorrow.

“GVB understands the Legislature has a difficult job and we’ll do our best, as always, to maximize whatever resources are given,” said GVB President and CEO Nathan Denight. “However, we respectfully ask senators to provide GVB with a full budget request this year, so that we can mitigate the effects of North Korea. Please give us the gas we need to drive Guam’s visitor industry forward.”