Failing to turn-in wife lands cop jail sentence

A former cop will serve six months jail time for failing to turn his wife over to authorities. Manuel Perez and his wife Renee were arrested earlier this year after a raid of their Chalan Pago home uncovered small bags of the drug "ICE" and drug paraphernalia.

At a previous hearing, Perez told the court he never discovered drugs, only drug paraphernalia and that he tried to get his wife help.

Ultimately, he signed a plea agreement with the government pleading guilty to hindering apprehension and official misconduct, both as misdemeanors.

Though he was fired from the force, he later signed a settlement agreement with the Guam Police Department which allowed him to resign.