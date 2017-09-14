New legislation gives island teachers tax exemption

Tamarie Fegurgur has been teaching for years. She spent a few of those years with elementary students before moving onto secondary education at Tiyan High School, and every year Fegurgur spends her personal funds to purchase supplies for her classroom and for her students.

"The stories are true every teacher spends their personal funds on school supplies because you'll always have that group of students that are listed on the syllabus," she explained. "We can't deprive them of the school supplies that are needed to perform the activities in our class."

Jeff Malinao has been teaching for 12 years and teaches kindergarten at Finegayan Elementary School. It's no different for him either. "The school does give some supplies at the beginning of the year," he told KUAM News, "but it doesn't last long a lot of times it's just enough to get you started."

Senator Frank Aguon, Jr. has introduced legislation that amends the Educator's Appreciation Act, to give both Guam's public and private school teachers an increase from $500 to $650 in a tax exemption.

Aguon says the bill recognizes the efforts teachers put into their work - including the out-of-pocket expenses. The veteran policymaker said, "It's also reflective of acknowledging that more needs to be done to support our teachers in eh classroom. And in this case i just want to thank our educators for thinking of our children and putting them as the best interest of our children."

Both Fegurgur and Malinao deal with what teachers go through each year on Guam and throughout. Their respective schools provide them with the basics - but sometimes it just isn't enough. Studies and surveys show teachers spend upwards of $500 on average and sometimes into the thousands.

Fergurgur spends money on items like educational wall posters and reading prompts, whiteboard markers, tape, Xerox paper, writing paper, pencils, and pens. She's also an English teacher who sometimes has to come out of pocket for the books she assigns students to read.

Malinao spends on similar items, but has also spent personal money on software applications and technology for the students to use in class.

And while both feel the they wish it could be easier to get the resources they need - they are both thankful to have such rewarding professions.

"It gives them a feeling that hey my teacher wants me to be here she wants me to learn she's trying everything that she can to make me learn," said Fergurgur. Malinao added, "We just try and do whatever it takes to get the job done."