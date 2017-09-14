DOE notes increase in cyberbullying

Technology meant to help our students succeed or keep them in communication with us at all times - like tablets or cell phones - could also pose a danger if used irresponsibly. In fact, the Guam Department of Education has reported an increase in cyberbullying in recent years.

"For last school year we had a total of 71 cases of reported cyberbullying," explained DOE deputy suprintendent Erika Cruz, "12 from the elementary, 43 from the middle school, and 16 from the high schools. So we've been tracking this information and we see that it's been going up in the past five years." Cruz said in School Year 2012-2013, there were only 40 cases of cyberbullying, compared to almost double that number today.

She continued, "You have children who have cell phones in the elementary level, and many time they misuse, or they could misuse the use of a cell phone or Facebook account or what not. So it's important for parents to ensure that they discuss with their child the importance of using a cell phone, and students can actually get in trouble, or their child can get in trouble by bullying students via a cell phone, or Facebook, or any type of social media account."

Just like traditional bullying, Cruz said cyberbullying can lead to emotional distress, fear of coming to school, or fear for a child's physical well being. "It's a Level 3 offense on our office Discipline Referral Form, and students can be suspended up to 10 days and that would be up to the discretion of the principal," she warned.

"When there is an incident that involves any type of harassment, bullying or assault, principals and assistant principals normally call GPD or the appropriate agency such as CPS depending on the incident."

However, Cruz said discipline is only one part of the equation, adding educating students on responsible use of technology is paramount. "Educating students on the dangers of cyberbullying is the most important, and so that's what we work with our school administrators on, as well as our counselors and our teachers," she said.

Cruz said monthly training is held with school administrators, adding cyberbullying is guided by Board Policy 409 approved in February of this year.