North Korea missile launch has no immediate threat for Guam

Guam Homeland Security says a ballistic missile launch by North Korea this morning has no immediate threat to Guam or the Marianas and no action is required at this time. GHS in conjunction with the Mariana Regional Fusion Center (MRFC), and federal and military partners are continuing to monitor the situation. The ballistic missile flew over Japan, landing about 2000 kilometers off the cape of Erimo in Hokkaido around 8 a.m. (ChST), according to a press release from GHS. The launch was detected out of Sunan, North Korea.

There is no confirmed report at this time, whether the launch was considered successful. "The launch out of North Korea does not come as a surprise rather, it reminds us to always keep our emergency plans in place for any contingency," stated George Charfauros, Guam Homeland Security Advisor. "Our office will continue to work closely with our military and federal partners to monitor the situation and provide information in a timely manner."

Today's ballistic missile launch comes on the heels of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis conducting a three day nuclear focused trip. His trip comes during ongoing reviews of the U.S. nuclear posture and ballistic missile defense. His first stop is Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota. "I want to see the airmen who serve out there, on alert, all the time, intercontinental ballistic missile airmen and B-52 airmen, and talk to their commander, talk to the troops, just get a feel for how it's going and hear directly, unfiltered, their view of their mission, their readiness," he said.

At Minot, Mattis will tour a missile alert facility used to control ICBMs, and a weapons storage area where airmen maintain ICBM warheads, according to the DOD.