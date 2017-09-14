Agat man busted for drugs at Tumon hotel - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Agat man busted for drugs at Tumon hotel

Posted: Updated:

A 30-year-old Agat man was arrested by the Guam Police Department's Mandana Drug Task Force following a search warrant executed at the Garden Villa Hotel in Tumon. Police spokesperson AJ Balajadia says the task force received a report of a suspicious package that was delivered to the hotel.

The police department's K-9 unit was activated and alerted to a package that contained 27 grams of crystal methamphetamine. Eli Charfauros Quintanilla was arrested. He was a  guest who had recently checked out of the hotel. Quintanilla was arrested for Possession of a Scheduled II Controlled Substance and Possession of a Scheduled II Controlled Substance with the intent to Deliver.  

Hewas booked and confined.

Powered by Frankly