Budget battle: fire chief warns stations could close

More back and forth between Adelup and the Speaker's Office over the vetoed Fiscal Year 2018 Budget.

In the latest in a series of videos and press releases from the two offices, today Guam Fire Chief Joey San Nicolas warns that the halt in the hiring of 45 fire recruits just means more overtime, forcing the possible closure of the island's fire stations.

He stated on YouTube, "This could result in the shutting down of one to two fire stations in the last five months of Fiscal Year 2018, and that's what I mean by it will impact the community."

Speaker BJ Cruz fired back, saying, "If the Governor believes GFD is $1 million short, it's based on the flawed assumption that existing personnel can't operate existing operations."