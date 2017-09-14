Men charged with recording rape of teen girl

One teen girl falls victim to back-to-back rapes, as three men are charged with not only raping the 15-year-old, but recording the acts on a mobile phone.

Possession of child pornography, third degree criminal sexual conduct, and attempted third degree criminal sexual conduct all as felonies. These are the charges against 18-year-olds Elevenson Ressa and Joshua Joshua as well as 21-year-old NPJ Resa. Earlier this year, the three men allegedly plotted to rape a 15-year-old girl.

All of it started on social media.

According to court documents, Elevenson reached out to the girl via Facebook messenger back on July 24. She agreed to meet him at the bus stop.

Elevenson was joined by another 14-year-old boy and they all went to Elevenson's Mongmong home. In the jungle area, Elevenson, who the victim reported was drunk, allegedly raped the girl while the younger boy filmed the whole thing with a cell phone and refused to give the cell phone back until the group went inside the house.

Inside, the 14-year-old also forced sex with the girl in the restroom despite her pleas to stop. When he finished, a 12-year-old came in and he too allegedly raped the girl and recorded it.

Next was Joshua Joshua, whose attempts to force sex on the girl after she showered were unsuccessful. Joshua, according to police documents, tried three times but with no luck. Joshua was followed by NPJ who also tried to have sex with her, but also to no success.

Trying to leave, the girl reported not finding her pants. That's when Elevenson allegedly stated she'd need to perform oral sex on him in order to get her clothes back. She refused, but he allegedly pushed her to her knees.

On her way out of the home, the victim reported running into Elevenson's mother and brother. The brother, she reported, stated "Oh, they lined you up, huh?"

The back-to-back rapes surfaced earlier this month when Elevenson's younger brother told the girl he had a video of her that he received via Whatsapp.

The girl was able to positively identify herself from the video, in which she was depicted as naked. When confronted by police, Elevenson reported the sex was consensual.

Bail was set at $20,000 for Elevenson Ressa and NPJ Resa while Joshua will remain behind bars on $2,000 cash bail.

We should note, court documents don't indicate any charges against the minor boys implicated in the case.