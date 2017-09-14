Should Guam lawmakers serve four-year terms instead of two?

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
In the latest in a series of videos and press releases from the two offices, today Guam Fire Chief Joey San Nicolas warns that the halt in the hiring of 45 fire recruits just means more overtime, forcing the possible closure of the island's fire stations.More >>
A Japanese developer spotted something he liked high in the hills of Agat. And Now they're breaking ground for a new 33-unit residential subdivision.More >>
Commission Legal Counsel Nick Toft said that issue is outside of the commission's authority and would have to be taken up directly with the Guam Legislature.More >>
Could a middle college be on the horizon for Yigo? Mayor Rudy Matanane hopes so after Guam Community College president Mary Okada presented the idea before the Yigo Municipal Planning Council on Wednesday.More >>
Nearly 28,000 residents are expected to receive their tax refunds over the course of the next few days.More >>
United Airlines Guam Marathon early bird registration ends tomorrow. Register now and take advantage of the discounts for next year's race. It's early but this is one of Guam's signature events and takes a lot of planning for such a big race.More >>
The case involving the robbery at Vinny's Mart in Barrigada Heights is expected to be dismissed following plea agreements made by two of the defendants - Duane Naputi and Greg Cruz.More >>
$61 million in tax refunds are being processed today and tomorrow. According to Adelup the money is from the receipt of $78 million in Section 30 reimbursement.More >>
The Governor's office confirms four employees with the Department Parks and Recreation tested positive for using illicit drugs following a recent department wide drug test. Officials declined to release further details about the employees.More >>
