Should Guam lawmakers serve four-year terms instead of two?

One senator hopes to change legislative timeframes but at a Public Hearing on the measure this morning - the issue wasn't taken lightly.

"Two years without the cleansing effect of the an election is enough," challenged former senator Bob Klitzkie, speaking out against Bill 92, which seeks to extend the terms for Guam's lawmakers from the current two years to four years. But Klitzkie wasn't the only one in opposition to the bill.

Former senatorial candidate Sedfrey Linsangan said, "You don't have the position to, in my opinion, to amend the law because of these provisions. It's very clear biennial you can think of some loophole but still you need clarification from Congress." Linsangan was present at this morning's public hearing as well and says the measure can be deemed unconstitutional.

Introduced by Senator Mary Torres, the bill would also stagger elections. Ultimately, there would first be 8 seats up for election, alternating in succeeding terms with the 7 other seats.

Citizens for Public Accountability Spokesperson Ken Leon Guerrero also spoke out against the bill, saying, "The two-year term gives the people of Guam plenty of time to determine whether or not a senator has in service of the public or in service of special interest and a four year term basically protects incumbents."

Senator Mike San Nicolas says extending the term limits could be beneficial admitting he made a lot of mistakes in his few years as a senator. He says "I certainly couldn't have learned all of the stuff I know now in my first six months of service."