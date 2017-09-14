New housing development in Agat

A Japanese developer spotted something he liked high in the hills of Agat. And Now they're breaking ground for a new 33-unit residential subdivision.

Developer, Jupiter Juno, was looking for investment properties and found the view overlooking Agat bay to be an attractive place to build. The contractor is Base corporation, a long-time builder here. Company representative Sung Hong says while its names the Sankara resort, it's not a hotel development.

"You cannot really get a nice ocean view near the central area, it's very difficult, so and it's not a high rise, it's all single subdivision, I think it will upgrade and bring the value up of this area," he explained.

Developers have heard concerns of some local residents about low water pressure and flooding from the new housing area, but Base Corp vice president Jay Kim says they will build a ponding basin to handle the run off, and install a better piping system, as well. "When we build up the 33 unit means we going to improve the water pressure.

"That means automatically get the better pressure down the low area, too."

The 3-bedroom, 2-bath units with ocean views will sell for about $350,000.