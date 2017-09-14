Authority on electronic signs in question

Controversy over elected signs and a recent Attorney General's opinion halted the Guam Land Use Commission from taking any action on a request for continued use of 4 electronic video wall signs at the Agana Shopping Center. Commission Legal Counsel Nick Toft said that issue is outside of the commission's authority and would have to be taken up directly with the Guam Legislature.

ASC assistant general manager Charles McJohn II said, "In all fairness, the shopping center signs are erected on our building, they're in our parking lot, the closest sign to any road, Route 4 is not within 300 feet of a traffic light."

Toft clarified that the shopping center could operate the existing signs with static images, however, the use of moving images or blinking lights would require legislative approval.

The signs have been in operation for the past two years.