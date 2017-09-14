"Middle college" may be coming to northern Guam

Could a middle college be on the horizon for Yigo? Mayor Rudy Matanane hopes so after Guam Community College president Mary Okada presented the idea before the Yigo Municipal Planning Council on Wednesday.

A middle college would allow students to graduate from high school with a college-level certificate or associates degree, free of charge. "I'm for anything and everything that will improve the quality of life for all the families and all the residents in Yigo and most especially anything that would enhance the education part of our future leaders."

The middle college could either be created by working directly with Simon Sanchez High School or with a separate facility on a property of 15 acres. Mayor Matanane said he looks forward to reaching out to residents to hear their thoughts on the proposal, adding the council will be drafting a resolution in support of working with GCC to explore the idea further.