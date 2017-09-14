Final operational transition of Ordot Dump discussed in federal court

The end is very near for the federal receivership that was charged with closing the old Ordot Dump. A status hearing was held Thursday in District court to discuss the transfer of operational control to the Guam Solid Waste Authority effective December 31. But the Government of Guam made a last-minute bid to exert even greater control.

At issue is the post-closure care of Ordot, while the former landfill was finally shut down, under the terms of the original consent decree, the area is still to be monitored for harmful wastewater runoff and hazardous gas emissions...and this is to go on for another 28 years or so.

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood had approved a plan to hire an expert engineering firm to do the monitoring and any mitigation, and a trustee also be hired to handle the money, and to make sure the work was getting done. But, that's where Govguam objects.

Acting Governor Ray Tenorio told Judge Gatewood during Thursday's hearing that it should be GSWA, and not a trustee, that oversees the Ordot post-closure operations. Otherwise, it would just be a continuation of the receivership. But the US EPA's attorney warned that the local authority lacks the experience and expertise to oversee closure operations. He suggested they stick to the plan, and revisit the issue in two or three years to see if GSWA is better able to handle the job at that time.

Judge Gatewood says she's not completely discounting GovGuam's objections, but for now is on track to maintain the status quo, as an RFP is out to hire a trustee.