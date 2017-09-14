Administration releasing $61M in tax returns

Nearly 28,000 residents are expected to receive their tax refunds over the course of the next few days.

According to a statement from the Office of the Governor, those who filed their tax refunds up to May 24 will receive checks today and tomorrow, as part of a $78 million Section 30 reimbursement. The release states a total of $61 million in refunds will be released.

While this is welcome news to many island residents who have been awaiting their refunds, the administration has criticized Speaker BJ Cruz and Congresswomen Madeleine Bordallo, for "deception" stating they misrepresented the people of Guam by saying the federal government would remit to GovGuam only $68 million in Section 30 funds.

Speaker Cruz responded in a release of his own stating shedding light on the recently vetoed Fiscal Year 2018 budget stating there was a provision in the budget dedicating excess Section 30 monies to the payment of tax refunds.

Cruz says, "Spending newfound money is never a problem in the government of Guam, and the very next bill which passes after an override of the budget can be a measure that dedicates this new money to other priorities."