Register now for the United Airlines Guam Marathon

United Airlines Guam Marathon early bird registration ends tomorrow. Register now and take advantage of the discounts for next year's race. It's early but this is one of Guam's signature events and takes a lot of planning for such a big race.

Rene Logie, GSE Events Manager, said, "Early bird rates end tomorrow September 15th. Rates will go up as of the 16th so register now for the marathon for only $60.00, the half marathon for $50.00, 10k for $35.00 or the 5k for $25.00. And there's all sorts of goodies that you get at the end of the race in that packet pickup."

Last year's event drew 4,300 runners with the traditional fire show held before the start of the race giving off island runners a taste of the island's culture. Palau, Philippines, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Australia, South Korea, Serbia, Russia, New Zealand, Macau, Canada, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland and Germany were all represented at the 2017 UGM.

Logie added, "Every year we do try and send our top Guam male and female winner overall to the Fujioshida Road Race Festival in Japan. So as of now we are still planning to do that. Even if you don't finish first place we still do have opportunities for other people to win trips. We do the United Airlines ticket giveaway usually 1 before each race."

The United Airlines Guam Marathon allows the people of Guam to share the Hafa Adai spirit with the rest of the world. And the big draw, runners finishing the race and crossing the finish line and dipping their feet in the beautiful waters of Tumon Bay.

Logie said, "Check us out on our Facebook page United Airlines Guam Marathon or our website www.unitedguammarathon.com for more registration and to register now."