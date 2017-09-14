Vinny's Mart robbery case expected to be dismissed

The case involving the robbery at Vinny's Mart in Barrigada Heights is expected to be dismissed following plea agreements made by two of the defendants - Duane Naputi and Greg Cruz.

The third defendant, Justin Meno, passed away last week while at the Guam Memorial Hospital.

Meno spent the past several months at GMH recovering from the brutal attack at the Post 6 yard area back in March.

Meanwhile, Peter Gines one of three men accused of beating Meno also appeared in court this morning. Attorney Sam Teker is now representing Gines, Teker says he intends to file a motion to sever - separating the cases with co-defendants Jeremiah Isezaki and Albert Santos II. Before Meno's passing, he was able to point out his attackers in a photo lineup.

The three men are accused of strangling Meno with fabric and a wooden stick.

Gines is expected to return to court for a motions hearing on September 28.