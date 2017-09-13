$61M in tax refunds being processed

$61 million in tax refunds are being processed today and tomorrow. According to Adelup the money is from the receipt of $78 million in Section 30 reimbursement.

The $61 million is for status “A” tax refunds that were filed up to May 24th.

“Governor Eddie Calvo and members of his fiscal team told the Legislature that we were anticipating this amount — IN SPITE OF efforts to quell our progress. Speaker BJ Cruz and Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo's office intentionally misrepresented to elected leaders and the people of Guam during the discussion on the Governor's tax refund bill that the federal government would remit to GovGuam only $68 million in Section 30. In fact, the federal government ignored their request to withhold $10 million, which was made in an effort to torpedo the Governor's efforts to get people their tax refunds quickly,” a press release from Adelup stated.