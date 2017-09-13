Four Parks & Rec staffers test positive for drugs

The Governor's office confirms four employees with the Department Parks and Recreation tested positive for using illicit drugs following a recent department wide drug test. Officials declined to release further details about the employees.

However, KUAM has learned at least two of the workers have since resigned. The two others are awaiting disciplinary action. We are also told the employees tested positive for using the drugs, ICE and marijuana.

Tina Blaz, Governor's Spokesperson, told KUAM News, "The governor and lieutenant governor are aware and they have taken initiative to start the Mandana Drug Task Force as a way to be proactive and to make sure government of Guam families are safe. Not just our agencies but their families, as well. We want to make sure we stay a clean environment."

The administration directed GovGuam agencies to conduct the random drug tests.