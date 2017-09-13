Air Seoul begins service to Guam

Air Seoul is the newest low-cost carrier serving Guam, with 200 passengers arriving early Wednesday morning on the inaugural flight.

The Incheon-based budget airline will fly here six times a week, adding approximately 3,000 more seats to the current 73,000-seat capacity from Korea.

Company CEO Ryu Kwang Hee said they launched the new route because "Guam is the most popular destination to Koreans." He adds that Air Seoul will have a strong competitive edge since it offers a more spacious cabin, thus more leg room with personal monitors in the newest and latest planes."

Air Seoul is part of the Asiana Airlines brand, and joins five other Korean carriers providing direct service to the island.