Mark Smith-Glenn Wong trial begins

Follow the money trail. These words from federal prosecutors in Day One of trial against defendants Mark Smith and Glenn Wong.

While serving as legal counsel for the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, Smith is accused of failing to disclose his conflict of interest as a landlord for the Section 8 program.

He's further accused of concealing the alleged conflict by transferring his properties to friend, Wong, whom he shared bank accounts with.

The government will continue its case in chief on Thursday.