Seized vehicles auctioned at federal court

What looked like a car show in front of the District Court of Guam this morning was in fact an auction of federally seized vehicles.

The items were seized by the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and the Drug Enforcement Administration, as indicated in each car's windshield.

Dozens turned out - despite the heavy rain - to place their bids.

Profits from today's auction will be returned to the U.S. government.

