Keep paradise beautiful with the International Coastal Cleanup

You can do your part to help turn the tide on trash during the annual International Coastal Cleanup this weekend. Guam Coastal Management program coordinator Marilyn Guerrero said the event involves 24 sites throughout the island.

Last year's event collected over 20,000 pounds of trash. "According to last year's count, we had over 4,500 people that participated in the program and we're anticipating much more this year," she explained.

Service learning hours may be available for volunteers, and the cleanup will also contribute to the collection of environmental data. Meanwhile parents planning to bring children should choose a family-friendly area.

For more information on the cleanup that starts at 7am Saturday, call 475-9647, or visit the Guam Coastal Management Program on Facebook page.