Senators may meet over vetoed budget

Lawmakers are hoping to meet later this week to discuss the recently vetoed Budget Bill.

A back and forth has ensued between the Governor's Office and Speaker BJ's Cruz's office regarding the $959 million budget the legislature passed on August 30. The Governor's Office has released several interviews with agency heads whose departments are affected by the now-vetoed budget, including the Guam Police Department.

Police Chief JI Cruz said, "We have a better than good understanding of what the people of Guam want when it comes to the service and protection of their community, we know what their issues and challenges are this is not something we make up."

Meanwhile, the Speaker's Office has released a fact-check style series of press releases entitled "Budget Basics" countering Adelup's claims with claims of their own. In the release the speaker is quoted as saying, "When it comes to education, Adelup's cash strategy is to manage the ebb and flow of cash. Education gets the 'ebb' and not the 'flow.' Governor Calvo has two choices: admit that we have a cash flow problem and live with realistic revenues, or explain how someone who says he supports education is starving DOE to death ."

The clock is ticking for a budget to be passed by the end of the fiscal year on September 30th to avoid a government shutdown.