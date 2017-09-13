Women Veterans Conference held in Tamuning - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Women Veterans Conference held in Tamuning

Posted: Updated:

The tenth Annual Women Veterans Conference took place today at the Sheraton Laguna Guam Resort. This year's conference theme was "Women: A Voice of Empowerment" and brought service members from the active duty, National Guard and Reserves to learn about benefits and programs offered to Veterans.

Female service members also talked about their experience and challenges in the military.

Powered by Frankly