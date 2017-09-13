Emergency sirens could be fast tracked for Guam

In response to the North Korean missile threats, the Department of Homeland Security is hoping to fast track the funding for 31 new emergency sirens for Guam. Authorities hope to install all of the equipment by the end of next year, instead of a five-year phase-in as originally planned.

Authorities are working to expand the reach of the emergency sirens. Guam Homeland Security advisor George Charfauros met in Washington with DHS counterparts on $2 million in grant money for a new All Hazards Alert Warning system. He says the understood the urgency, as the current system is designed primarily for tsunami warnings, with sirens located mostly along coastal areas.

Charfauros says in-land locations will be a priority with the new installations. Additional funding is also being sought for other mass notification systems including SMS text messaging and social media.

Meanwhile, The UN security council Wednesday imposed harsh new sanctions against Pyong Yang, including placing a cap on North Korea's oil imports, and banning textile exports. President Trump not completely convinced by the moves, saying, "I don't know if it has any impact but certainly it was nice to get the 15-to-nothing vote. But those sanctions are nothing compared to what ultimately will have to happen."

Harsher sanctions, including a complete oil import ban were dropped at the last minute for fear of a veto by China and Russia.