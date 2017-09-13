Island business helps others beat the heat, while saving them money

"We started in 1991 in this business only on air conditioner, all my life I've been in appliance we started sears if you remember. So we're still providing the service and repair," said Norma Yuen. And he keeps his cool doing what he loves. Yuen is a businessman and electrical engineer.

He has more than 25 years in the appliance industry, but today you can find him here at the Appliance Galleria in Upper Tumon. He's the owner and has partnered with the Guam Power Authority's Energy Sense Rebate program.

At his shop, you will come across a wide array of A/Cs from window units, multiple split units, and centralized air conditioners. But, what sets him apart from the rest - he's the exclusive Gree Air Conditioner Brand distributor on island. They have nearly 40 different units offering rebates between $200 to $350 in cash to include a top of the line - U Crown Series.

"It can connect with your cell phone through WiFi, when you're abroad when you go to a different country I don't care where, as long as you have WiFi connections you can control your air conditioning back in home," he added.

And Hansol Series, as Yuen said, "It won't have any noise you won't hear we energize the air con and power it up and ask them do you hear it running no it's not running but you feel the air. Look into the features because these are good investments it's not something you buy and forget it..you buy it and you install it at home and you enjoy it every day."

And another cool kicker. "We also have power fluctuation problem on Guam that we have system that will work automatic adoption, that will work under 150 volts to 260 volts so that means you won't have the power fluctuation to damage your air con. That feature is really neat," he said.

And the unit's here include with these options - a warranty of 1 year for labor, 2 years for parts, 3 years for the compressor and more. Ultimately, Yuen wants to help his customers get the best for their money's worth...

Appliance Galleria he says is your one stop shop for interested GPA rebate customers. Just check out guampowerauthority.com.