Decolonization group plans integration into public schools

The Commission on Decolonization is finalizing plans to take its education campaign to the public schools. Materials on the self-determination effort will be provided to the education department, which will develop the lessons.

Deputy superintendent for curriculum Joe Sanchez told KUAM News, "We just want to make sure that the information that we're pulling and the websites that we're using and more importantly the documents that we read is something that the commission feels is appropriate for us to use."

"Education systems really have legitimizing power in the community. What that means is what a teacher says to a student, those students tend to believe, and they grow up believing that for a very long time."

The commission also discussed plans for Chairman, Governor Eddie Calvo and member-at-large Dr. Lisa Natividad to represent them at a United Nations General Assembly in early October. The pair will update the UN on Guam's decolonization efforts.