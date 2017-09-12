Policeman says Agababa gave hasty alibi

Defendant Allan Agababa was too quick to give an alibi - according to Guam Police Officer Burt Carbullido, who took the stand in day two of the aggravated murder retrial. Carbullido was one of the first to arrive to Oceanside Apartments in Tamuning where Shelly Bernstein was found dead in her home four year ago.

The officer detailed, "He went to East Agana Mobil to purchase cigarettes and out of nowhere he just pulls a receipt out of his pocket. 'Look, I have my receipt right here. Look at the time I was there.' I wasn't even asking for that, so I kept that to me. That raised some flags."

Prosecutor Jeremiah Luther asked, "How do you mean raised some flags?" to which the officer replied, "It's suspicious to the extent that I felt that he was giving me a timeline and an alibi and I wasn't even asking."

Trial will resume on Wednesday.