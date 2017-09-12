FD foundation gives out almost $40,000 in scholarships - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

FD foundation gives out almost $40,000 in scholarships

The Father Duenas Memorial School Endowment Foundation awarded nearly $40,000 in scholarships today to 19 students of the school.

The scholarship money was raised through the generous donations of FD Alumni and local businesses including Triple J Enterprises, the Calvo, Fisher, Jacob law firm, as well as Grasshopper INC or Fokai Industries.

