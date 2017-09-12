iPads being distributed to kids for tech literacy

Over 200 iPads will be making their way into the classrooms to help students build literacy skills through technology. According to Deputy Superintendent Erika Cruz, 140 of the iPads will be going to Guahan Academy Charter School while 85 will be going to benefit 5th grade students at Adacao and Astumbo Elementary Schools.

Cruz said the iPads are part of the striving readers program, which was funded through a 5 year grant that expired on July 31st. Cruz said teachers at the 11 schools that benefitted from the program were trained on how to use free software to help enhance student literacy.